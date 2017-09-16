Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 5:33 pm

Laverne Cox & Jordana Brewster Wear White Hot Outfits at EW's Pre-Emmys Party

Laverne Cox & Jordana Brewster Wear White Hot Outfits at EW's Pre-Emmys Party

Laverne Cox and Jordana Brewster wear the pants in their white hot outfits while attending the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Friday (September 15) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some other stars attending the event included Emmy nominees Kathryn Hahn and Jackie Hoffman, as well as Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington, Scandal‘s Bellamy Young, The Mayor‘s Yvette Nicole Brown, Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi, The Brave‘s Anne Heche, and MistressesAlyssa Milano.

Terry Crews was seen at the party with his wife Rebecca, who was sporting pink hair.

FYI: Laverne is wearing a custom Sharpe Suiting suit, a Revolve top, an Emm Kuo clutch, Shoes of Prey shoes, and jewelry by John Hardy Jewelry, Mimi So, Norman Silverman Diamonds, and Gismondi. Jordana is wearing a Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit and Buccellati jewelry. Camilla is wearing a Vatanika dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Rebecca Minkoff clutch, a Gilan ring, and Borgioni earrings. Bellamy is wearing a Tom Ford dress and a Halston Heritage clutch. Padma is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Kathryn is carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Jackie is wearing a Carmen Marc Valvo dress.

25+ pictures inside from the pre-Emmys party…

Photos: Getty
