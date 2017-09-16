Lea Michele, Julianne Hough, & Nina Dobrev Glam Up for Emmys Weekend!

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, and Lea Michele pose together while attending the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration on Friday (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies were seen giving each other big hugs while greeting each other at the event. Julianne‘s older brother Derek Hough joined them at the party.

Lea also met up with Feud actress Kiernan Shipka. They both have experience working with television producer Ryan Murphy!

Danielle Campbell, Kiersey Clemons, and Serayah were all spotted enjoying the Halo Top ice cream bar, where guests got to put tons of toppings on the low calorie treat.

FYI: Lea is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs suit, Casadei shoes, and Hearts on Fire and Butani jewelry. Julianne is wearing an Escada suit and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Nina is wearing an Altuzarra dress and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Kiernan is wearing a Delpozo top and skirt. Kiersey is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. Serayah is wearing a Zimmermann dress. Danielle is wearing an Emporio Armani dress.

40+ pictures inside of the attendees at the party…