Leah Remini Claims Jada Pinkett Smith is a Scientologist

Leah Remini is speaking out to make a claim that fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith is a Scientologist.

Leah is one of the most outspoken ex-Scientologists in Hollywood and she wrote a memoir titled “Troublemaker” about her experiences in the church. She also just won and Emmy for her docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Leah opened up about being at a party at Tom Cruise‘s home when she was still a Scientologist. Jada was there with husband Will Smith.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” she said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Leah says that Jada is still part of the church of Scientology.

“I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in,” Leah said. “She was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago promoting her film [Girls Trip], and Andy [Cohen] said to her, ‘Have you read Leah Remini’s book?’ and he was like, ‘What was that whole thing about playing tag?’ and she said, ‘Oh, she lied.’ He goes, ‘Isn’t that weird, to play tag?’ and she goes, ‘No, the kids were there.’ That was untrue. Bullsh-t. There were no kids there. I was like, okay, alright, you’re gonna do that? More power to ya.”