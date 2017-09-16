Lindsay Lohan Shows Off a Lot of Leg at Madrid Fashion Week

Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 3:49 pm

Lindsay Lohan puts a lot of leg on display while attended the Malne fashion show held during Madrid Fashion Week on Saturday (September 16) in Madrid, Spain.

The 31-year-old actress’ pose in the black dress is getting a lot of comparisons to the time Angelina Jolie showed some leg at the Oscars in 2012.

The day before, Lindsay sat front row at the Angel Schlesser and Devota & Lomba fashion shows in Madrid.

Lindsay took to Instagram on Friday to send a message to her mom Dina Lohan on her birthday.

“I love you Mommy!!!!! @dinalohan thank you for being a strong and encouraging woman to guide me for who I am today in my life! I love you!!! 🍰👼🏼👸🏼❤️,” she wrote.

