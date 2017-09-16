Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 12:47 pm

Mandy Moore Shows Off Engagement Ring at Pre-Emmys Party

Mandy Moore Shows Off Engagement Ring at Pre-Emmys Party

Mandy Moore walks the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress was seen wearing her engagement ring after recently getting engaged to boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy was joined at the party by her This Is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown (with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe), Susan Kelechi Watson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress and Sophia Webster heels. Sterling is wearing a Ted Baker suit and shirt with Jimmy Choo shoes. Brian is wearing Suit Supply with Kenneth Cole shoes and Icelink necklaces.

10+ pictures inside of Mandy Moore and others at the party…

