Mario Lopez Assaulted at Spa in Las Vegas Hotel

Mario Lopez was reportedly assaulted at a spa inside the Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas.

The incident happened on Friday (September 15) when the 43-year-old Extra host was leaving the bathroom in the spa following a workout.

Mario reportedly bumped into another guest and said, “excuse me.” The man replied by saying, “You got a problem?” The man was about to make physical contact with Mario, but an employee stepped in. Mario then went to retrieve his phone from the locker room benches, but the man grabbed the phone and smashed it to piece by throwing it against a wall, according to TMZ.

Cops were called, but Mario did not want to press charges. His phone was replaced by the hotel free of charge and the other man was banned from the facility.

Later that night, Mario and his wife Courtney went to a performance of Jennifer Lopez‘s All I Have concert at Planet Hollywood.