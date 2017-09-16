Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 5:46 pm

'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead in Mexico

'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead in Mexico

Carlos Munoz Portal, a location scout for the Netflix series Narcos, was found dead this week while scouting locations for the upcoming fourth season of the show.

Munoz‘s body was found with gunshot wounds in a car in a rural area of Mexico, which is known for having gang-related drug violence.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Carlos has been working as a location scout for over a decade and has assisted on projects such as Spectre, Sicario, and Fast & Furious. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

