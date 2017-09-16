Sat, 16 September 2017 at 7:42 pm
Nina Agdal & Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook Enjoy Afternoon Date in NYC
Nina Agdal flashes her toned abs as she steps out on a sunny afternoon with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook on Friday afternoon (September 15) in New York City.
The 25-year-old model and her 22-year-old boyfriend packed on the PDA as they headed to a restaurant for an afternoon lunch date.
Earlier that week, Nina Agdal stunned in a powder-blue suit-dress as she attended the Whyte Studio NYFW Launch Dinner.
