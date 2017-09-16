Orlando Bloom Keeps a Low Profile for Lunch in Malibu

Orlando Bloom leaves lunch at Ollo Restaurant with his 6-year-old son Flynn (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (September 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile in a pink hoodie, baseball hat, and shorts as he stepped out with his son and cute pooch Mighty.

Earlier this week, Orlando took to Instagram to share a couple hot videos of himself going shirtless as he spends the day working out.

