Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 10:55 pm

Orlando Bloom Keeps a Low Profile for Lunch in Malibu

Orlando Bloom leaves lunch at Ollo Restaurant with his 6-year-old son Flynn (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (September 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile in a pink hoodie, baseball hat, and shorts as he stepped out with his son and cute pooch Mighty.

Earlier this week, Orlando took to Instagram to share a couple hot videos of himself going shirtless as he spends the day working out.

Check out a video of Orlando and Mighty on the beach below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
