Rob Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Dream After Reaching Custody Agreement with Ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream is getting so big!

The 30-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of his 10-month-old daughter calling her “my twin.”

The day before, it was reported that Rob and Dream‘s mom Blac Chyna have finally reached a custody agreement.

The former couple will share 50/50 custody of their daughter, and Chyna has decided to drop the domestic abuse charges against Rob for now.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar,” Chyna‘s lawyer Lisa Bloom told E!. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob.”

