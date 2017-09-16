Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Salma Hayek Wears Pink Pants to London's West End

Salma Hayek wears a black top and pink pants while leaving the Apollo Theatre on Wednesday night (September 13) in London, England.

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actress caught a performance of the West End production of Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, starring Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell.

It was just announced that Salma has joined the cast of the upcoming movie The Hummingbird Project.

Alexander Skarsgard and Jesse Eisenberg will star in the film as “cousins who inhabit the high-stakes world of high-frequency trading and hatch a multimillion-dollar plan that involves plenty of danger if they fail,” according to THR.

Salma will play the cousins’ former boss and nemesis!

