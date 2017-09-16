Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 9:32 pm

Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch Before Stepping Out With New Puppy!

Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch Before Stepping Out With New Puppy!

Selena Gomez has a new furry friend in her life!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer was spotted picking up a salad after hitting the gym with friends on Saturday (September 16) in New York City.

She wore head-to-toe black for her workout sesh, staying warm underneath a long checked coat.

Later on, Selena was seen leaving her apartment – this time sporting a red hoodie and black pants with fringe details – as she carried her new Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, Charles, in her arms! (Head to Daily Mail to see the pics.)

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have both shared photos and videos of the new pup on their Instagram Stories. Watch Charlie chew on The Weeknd‘s shoe below!

ICYMI, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga have both sent Selena their love after she went public about her kidney transplant this week. Selena has already helped raise nearly $500,000 for lupus research.

Click inside to see more videos of the puppy…
