Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead of Apparent Suicide

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Is Already Taking After Her!

Serena Williams‘s daughter Alexis is “smart and strong like her mama!”

The 35-year-old tennis champ shared another new photo of the 14-day-old infant where she’s wearing the most adorable onsie emblazoned with that phrase.

Not only is Alexis wearing the onsie, but she also looks like she’s flexing her muscles!

“Biceps,” Serena jokingly captioned the image.

Serena and her fiance Alexis Sr. welcomed the baby girl at the beginning of the month.

Since then, the proud parents have been sharing adorable moments with their daughter as the little family bonds.

Check out the adorable photo below…
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams

