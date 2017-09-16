Top Stories
Sat, 16 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Snapchat Launches New Bitmoji Feature With Avicii

Snapchat Launches New Bitmoji Feature With Avicii

Snapchat just launched a brand new feature with a little help from Avicii!

The camera app is now allowing users to do some pretty cool things with their bitmoji, by bringing the custom avatar to life through 3D world lenses.

Users simply click the rear-facing Snapchat camera, tap to place their bitmoji and can create a short animated scene!

To kick off the new feature, the app used Avicii‘s new song “Without You” to allow users to make their bitmoji show off their dance moves!

Bitmojis can also do yoga, drink coffee and skateboard!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the new Snapchat feature?

Photos: Snapchat
