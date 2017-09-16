Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Prep for Their First Emmys!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton walk the red carpet at the Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Stranger Things actors, who are rumored to be dating in real life and were seen leaving the party together, were joined at the event by co-star Shannon Purser.

That same night, the show’s four main boys – Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo – attending Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmys Party.

On Saturday afternoon, Natalia, Shannon, Gaten, and Joe Keery were seen attending the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stranger Things is nominated for 18 awards this year!

