Sat, 16 September 2017 at 7:07 pm

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Prep for Their First Emmys!

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Prep for Their First Emmys!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton walk the red carpet at the Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Stranger Things actors, who are rumored to be dating in real life and were seen leaving the party together, were joined at the event by co-star Shannon Purser.

That same night, the show’s four main boys – Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo – attending Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmys Party.

On Saturday afternoon, Natalia, Shannon, Gaten, and Joe Keery were seen attending the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stranger Things is nominated for 18 awards this year!

FYI: Natalia is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress at the Emmy party. She is wearing a Brock Collection dress at BAFTA. Shannon is wearing a kate spade new york dress, L.K. Bennett shoes and a Zac Zac Posen bag at the Emmy party. She is wearing a Julia Clancey dress, an Ingie Paris clutch, L.K.Bennett shoes, and Maxior jewelry at BAFTA. Noah is wearing a Balmain outfit and Giuseppe Zanotti loafers at the EW party. Finn is wearing an AllSaints suit and The Kooples shirt at the EW party.
