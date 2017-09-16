Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 4:11 pm

The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith Reunite at Pre-Emmys Party!

Claire Foy poses on the carpet while attending the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration on Friday (September 15) at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by her The Crown co-stars Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby. They also stopped by the Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception that evening.

Some other stars at the Variety and Women in Film party included The Mummy‘s Annabelle Wallis, TimelessAbigail Spencer, and adorable married couple Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, who are both up for Emmys on Sunday night. The party featured a Halo Top ice cream bar!

FYI: Claire is wearing a Gucci dress. Annabelle is wearing an Armani dress. Abigail is carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Felicity is wearing a Vitor Zerbinato dress.

