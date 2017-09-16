Tom Hardy Celebrates 40th Birthday with Wife Charlotte Riley at an MMA Match in London

Tom Hardy sits in prime seats alongside his wife Charlotte Riley and friends while watching an MMA fight on Friday night (September 15) at the SSE Arena in London, England.

The Oscar-nominated actor celebrated his 40th birthday that night while watching Aaron Chalmers with his second professional fight.

Tom was seen on the big screen this summer in the movie Dunkirk, which recently crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

He is soon going to start work on the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie Venom, which will hit theaters in just over a year from now.