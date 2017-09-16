Vanessa Hudgens Goes Goth Chic at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights!

Vanessa Hudgens is kicking off Halloween early this year!

The 28-year-old actress blew a kiss to the cameras while attending the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday (September 15) in Universal City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

She went goth chic with her “Frankenhooker” t-shirt, red-trimmed tights, and chunky boots, giving off total ’90s vibes with her black choker and beanie.

Vanessa completed her look with a black sweater tied around her waist, long black nails, and a pop of red eyeshadow.

She was joined by Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard, Wilmer Valderrama, Mason Cook, Lindsay Arnold, Frank Grillo, Jordan Fisher, and It‘s Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs.

If you didn’t know, Vanessa is a huge Halloween fan – last year, she filled her Instagram with inspiration images for the spooky holiday. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store this year!

20+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and more at the opening…