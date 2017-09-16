Zayn Malik Says He & Harry Styles Were Never Close Friends

Zayn Malik is opening up about how he and Harry Styles were never as close as some fans may have thought they were.

The singers shot to fame together as members of One Direction, but Zayn left the group at the peak of the group’s success and the rest of the guys eventually went on to launch solo careers as well.

“We’re in touch,” Zayn told Us Weekly about him and the other 1D members. “Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.”

When asked if he talks to Harry, he said, “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.”