Top Stories
Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Sat, 16 September 2017 at 11:27 am

Zayn Malik Says He & Harry Styles Were Never Close Friends

Zayn Malik Says He & Harry Styles Were Never Close Friends

Zayn Malik is opening up about how he and Harry Styles were never as close as some fans may have thought they were.

The singers shot to fame together as members of One Direction, but Zayn left the group at the peak of the group’s success and the rest of the guys eventually went on to launch solo careers as well.

“We’re in touch,” Zayn told Us Weekly about him and the other 1D members. “Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.”

When asked if he talks to Harry, he said, “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles, One Direction, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr