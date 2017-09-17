9 to 5's Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Reunite at Emmys 2017 - Watch Now!
Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin – the original stars of 1980′s 9 to 5 – reunited on stage at the 2017 Emmys to present to Alexander Skarsgard.
“I’ve been waiting for a ‘Nine To Five’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” Dolly said during their banter.
“Well, back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Jane responded.
“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Lily said, seemingly referring to Donald Trump.
Watch below!
Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda "still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, lying, egotistical bigot" https://t.co/wvJkc1TOJl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zgr8cj53To
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017