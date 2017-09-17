Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:08 pm

9 to 5's Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Reunite at Emmys 2017 - Watch Now!

9 to 5's Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, & Lily Tomlin Reunite at Emmys 2017 - Watch Now!

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin – the original stars of 1980′s 9 to 5 – reunited on stage at the 2017 Emmys to present to Alexander Skarsgard.

“I’ve been waiting for a ‘Nine To Five’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” Dolly said during their banter.

“Well, back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Jane responded.

“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Lily said, seemingly referring to Donald Trump.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
