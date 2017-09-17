Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:24 pm

Alexis Bledel Attends Emmys 2017 After Guest Actress Win!

Alexis Bledel appears on stage to present an award at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Alexis was joined on stage by Gerald McRaney, who won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.

Also pictured inside: Alexis with her Emmy at last week’s show!

10+ pictures inside of Alexis Bledel at the Emmys…

