Amber Tamblyn Pens Op-Ed on Sexual Harassment After James Woods Exchange

Amber Tamblyn has written a powerful piece about sexual assault and the stigma surrounding women who come forward with accusations.

In her New York Times op-ed, the 34-year-old actress stated that she is “done with not being believed.”

She and actor James Woods, 70, have been involved in a Twitter feud after she called him out for trying to pick her up when she was 16.

“This is less about what just happened with Woods and more about Woods Culture and how we can end it,” Amber shared on Twitter.

Amber begins by recalling a time when a producer on a TV show dismissed her concerns after a crew member made her feel unsafe.

“For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem,” Amber wrote. “Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation. Too often, they are questioned mercilessly about whether their side is legitimate. Especially if that side happens to accuse a man of stature, then that woman has to consider the scrutiny and repercussions she’ll be subjected to by sharing her side.”

“In an instant, I was reminded of a memory from when I was 16,” Amber continued while discussing the current situation. “Mr. Woods attempted to pick me and a friend up when we were at Mel’s diner in Hollywood, seeing if we wanted to go to Las Vegas with him that very night. I informed him of my age, to which he said, ‘Even better.’ I told this story publicly as a way to back up the claim that Mr. Woods was, indeed, a hypocrite. Mr. Woods called my account a lie.”

Read Amber’s full op-ed in the New York Times.