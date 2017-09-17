Anna Faris Makes First Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split at Emmys 2017!

Anna Faris looks gorgeous at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress presented the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award to Lorne Michaels for Saturday Night Live alongside her Mom co-star and friend Allison Janney, showing off her supreme comedic skills on stage.

This was Anna‘s first appearance at a public event following the August announcement of her split from Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage.

Anna recently announced a book tour for her new book, Unqualified.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Marc Jacobs gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Sylva & Cie ring and earrings.