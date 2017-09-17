Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:25 pm

Anna Faris Makes First Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split at Emmys 2017!

Anna Faris Makes First Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split at Emmys 2017!

Anna Faris looks gorgeous at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress presented the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award to Lorne Michaels for Saturday Night Live alongside her Mom co-star and friend Allison Janney, showing off her supreme comedic skills on stage.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris

This was Anna‘s first appearance at a public event following the August announcement of her split from Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage.

Anna recently announced a book tour for her new book, Unqualified.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Marc Jacobs gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Sylva & Cie ring and earrings.
Just Jared on Facebook
anna faris emmys 00
anna faris emmys 02
anna faris emmys 03
anna faris emmys 07
anna faris emmys 08

Credit: Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Emmy Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr