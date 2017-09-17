Top Stories
Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 2:08 am

Avan Jogia & Girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman Make First Appearance Together!

Avan Jogia & Girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman Make First Appearance Together!

Avan Jogia and his new girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman are stepping out together as a couple for the first time!

The 25-year-old Tut actor and the 29-year-old White Famous actress attended the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Avan and Cleopatra have not been hiding their relationship on social media and have been featured in each other’s Instagram stories for the past couple months.

Avan made headlines recently after fans campaigned for him to be cast in the live-action Aladdin movie. While he auditioned for the role, he wasn’t selected in the end.

Cleopatra is best known for her work in Step Up Revolution and the Fox series The Last Man on Earth. She’ll soon be seen in Showtime’s new show White Famous.
Just Jared on Facebook
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 01
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 02
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 03
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 04
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 05
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 06
avan jogia cleopatra coleman first appearance 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmys Weekend, Avan Jogia, Cleopatra Coleman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr