Avan Jogia & Girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman Make First Appearance Together!

Avan Jogia and his new girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman are stepping out together as a couple for the first time!

The 25-year-old Tut actor and the 29-year-old White Famous actress attended the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Avan and Cleopatra have not been hiding their relationship on social media and have been featured in each other’s Instagram stories for the past couple months.

Avan made headlines recently after fans campaigned for him to be cast in the live-action Aladdin movie. While he auditioned for the role, he wasn’t selected in the end.

Cleopatra is best known for her work in Step Up Revolution and the Fox series The Last Man on Earth. She’ll soon be seen in Showtime’s new show White Famous.