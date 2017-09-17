Black-ish's Yara Shahidi is Perfect in Prada at Emmy Awards 2017

Yara Shahidi wows once again on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The young actress joined her black-ish on-screen siblings Marsai Martin, Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner for the event tonight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yara Shahidi



Black-ish is up for Outstanding Comedy Series against Atlanta, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Yara wore a Prada gown. Marsai wore a Rubin Singer dress, with a Vince Camuto clutch and shoes.