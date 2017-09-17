Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:57 pm

Black-ish's Yara Shahidi is Perfect in Prada at Emmy Awards 2017

Black-ish's Yara Shahidi is Perfect in Prada at Emmy Awards 2017

Yara Shahidi wows once again on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The young actress joined her black-ish on-screen siblings Marsai Martin, Miles Brown and Marcus Scribner for the event tonight.

Black-ish is up for Outstanding Comedy Series against Atlanta, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Yara wore a Prada gown. Marsai wore a Rubin Singer dress, with a Vince Camuto clutch and shoes.
Photos: Getty
