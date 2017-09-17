Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:22 pm

Black Mirror Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw & Mackenzie Davis Shine at Emmys 2017

Gugu Mbatha-Raw shimmers on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her Black Mirror co-star Mackenzie Davis who went bold in a bright green dress.

Black Mirror is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at tonight’s awards show.

FYI: Mackenzie is wearing a Delpozo dress, Tiffany ring, Anito Ko earrings, and Nicolas Kirkwood heels while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Gugu is wearing a Boss dress.

