Black Mirror Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw & Mackenzie Davis Shine at Emmys 2017

Gugu Mbatha-Raw shimmers on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her Black Mirror co-star Mackenzie Davis who went bold in a bright green dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Black Mirror is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at tonight’s awards show.

FYI: Mackenzie is wearing a Delpozo dress, Tiffany ring, Anito Ko earrings, and Nicolas Kirkwood heels while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Gugu is wearing a Boss dress.

10+ pictures inside of the actresses at the awards show…