Sun, 17 September 2017 at 12:02 am

Cara Delevingne & Jourdan Dunn Watch Kaia Gerber Walk in Burberry's London Show

Cara Delevingne & Jourdan Dunn Watch Kaia Gerber Walk in Burberry's London Show

Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn pose together in the front row at the Burberry fashion show held during London Fashion Week on Saturday (September 16) at The Old Sessions House in London, England.

Some of the other guests included models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, actresses Bel Powley, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Raffey Cassidy, and British Vogue‘s Edward Enninful.

Jude Law‘s 16-year-old daughter Iris Law, a budding model, attended the show in a plaid coat.

Models walking the runway included Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, and Adwoa Aboah.

This was Kaia‘s first time walking in a London show following her NYFW debut last week. “a warm welcome to london town thanks to @burberry!” she wrote on Instagram.
Credit: Dave Benett; Photos: Getty
