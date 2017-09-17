Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:08 pm

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley & 'This Is Us' Cast Hit Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley & 'This Is Us' Cast Hit Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley brought This Is Us to the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by Justin‘s girlfriend Chrishell Staus and the rest of the This Is Us cast, including Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones.

Earlier in the evening, their co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also walked the carpet!

The show and its cast is up for several awards tonight including Outstanding Drama Series!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Lela Rose gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Susan is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano gown, Neil Lane and Norman Silverman jewelry and carrying a Halston clutch. Justin is wearing Valentino.
Just Jared on Facebook
