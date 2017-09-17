Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 12:48 am

Donald Glover Joins 'Atlanta' Co-Stars at FX's Pre-Emmy Party

Donald Glover keeps things cool as he attends the FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Saturday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor was joined at the event by his Atlanta co-stars Zazie Meetz, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Fellow FX stars at the event included Better Things stars Louis CK, Pamela Adlon, and Mikey Madison.

Atlanta is nominated for five awards at tomorrow’s Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.

FYI: Donald is wearing a Gucci shirt.

