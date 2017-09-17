Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:38 pm

Donald Glover Wins Big & Makes History at Emmys 2017!

Donald Glover Wins Big & Makes History at Emmys 2017!

Donald Glover won big at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 33-year-old Atlanta actor hit the red carpet ahead of the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by his brother Stephen and co-stars Lakeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry.

During the ceremony, not only did Donald take home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series but he also won for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, becoming the first black director to ever win the category.

Donald is also up for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy and Atlanta is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Congratulations Donald!

FYI: Donald is wearing Gucci. Lakeith is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Brian is wearing a Suitsupply jacket and Strong Suit pants.

