Elisabeth Moss Drops Two F-Bombs During Emmys Acceptance Speech! (Video)
Elisabeth Moss appears on stage to accept her award at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale and she dropped two F-bombs during her acceptance speech!
While walking up to the stage, she said the F-word though it wasn’t heard on the broadcast. Then at the end of the speech, Elisabeth thanked her mother, who she called a “f–king bada–.”
It was a big night for The Handmaid’s Tale as the show also won Outstanding Drama Series.
FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Forevermark earrings, a Christian Louboutin clutch, and Olgana Paris heels.