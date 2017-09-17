Elisabeth Moss Looks Pretty in Pink on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!
Elisabeth Moss looks pretty in a pink dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale.
FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, forevermark earrings, a Christian Louboutin clutch and Olgana Paris heels.
Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.