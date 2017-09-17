Emma Stone Goes Glam for 'Battle of the Sexes' Premiere!

Emma Stone and her Battle of the Sexes cast premiered their upcoming movie this weekend!

The 28-year-old actress walked the red carpet with tennis star Billie Jean King on Saturday (September 16) in Westwood, Calif. Emma plays Billie in the film about her infamous tennis match against Bobby Riggs in 1973.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Emma‘s co-stars Steve Carell, Alan Cumming, Sarah Silverman, Austin Stowell, Natalie Morales, Andrea Riseborough, Bill Pullman, Elisabeth Shue, Jesica McNamee, and Eric Christian Olsen.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

