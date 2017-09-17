Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Make First Official Post-Wedding Appearance at Emmys 2017

Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:27 pm

Emmy Rossum is absolutely breathtaking at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 31-year-old Shameless star hit the red carpet for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She was a picture of elegance in a sparkly, strapless black down, completing her look with emerald green jewelry and her wavy locks swept to one side.

Emmy was joined by her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who is also celebrating his 40th birthday today! (Check out her sweet birthday post to him here.)

Their appearance marks the couple’s first red carpet since getting married in New York City back in May.

Emmy‘s Shameless co-star William H. Macy is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the show tonight.

FYI: Emmy is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
