Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 5:00 pm

Emmys 2017 Live Stream Red Carpet Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 Emmy Awards are kicking off in just a few hours and the red carpet live stream is about to get rolling.

People and Entertainment Weekly are offering up a live stream, set to start at around 6pm ET. The stream will give an up-close and personal look at the biggest fashion of the night ahead of the show.

ALSO READ: See the List of A-List Presenters at Emmys 2017!

Stephen Colbert will be hosting the 2017 Emmy Awards, tonight on CBS. Be sure to check out the show and stick with Just Jared all evening for the best show coverage.

Watch the live stream of the red carpet below!
