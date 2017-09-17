Evan Rachel Wood & Thandie Newton Go Glam for Emmys 2017

Evan Rachel Wood rocks a sleek pantsuit as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the awards show by her Westworld co-stars Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright.

Westworld is nominated for seven awards tonight including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Jason Wu dress with Fred Leighton jewelry. Evan is wearing a Moschino suit.

