Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:37 pm

Evan Rachel Wood & Thandie Newton Go Glam for Emmys 2017

Evan Rachel Wood rocks a sleek pantsuit as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress was joined at the awards show by her Westworld co-stars Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright.

Westworld is nominated for seven awards tonight including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Jason Wu dress with Fred Leighton jewelry. Evan is wearing a Moschino suit.

