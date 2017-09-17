Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:12 pm

Felicity Huffman & William H Macy Are Double Nominees at Emmys 2017!

Felicity Huffman & William H Macy Are Double Nominees at Emmys 2017!

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy share a sweet kiss on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys!

The pair were in attendance for the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles, and it could be a big night for the couple!

Felicity is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on American Crime, while William is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Shameless.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Felicity is wearing Tony Ward.
Just Jared on Facebook
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 01
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 02
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 03
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 04
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 05
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 06
felicity jones william h macy emmys 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Felicity Huffman, William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr