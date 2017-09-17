Felicity Huffman & William H Macy Are Double Nominees at Emmys 2017!

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy share a sweet kiss on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys!

The pair were in attendance for the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles, and it could be a big night for the couple!

Felicity is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on American Crime, while William is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Shameless.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Felicity is wearing Tony Ward.