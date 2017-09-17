Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 5:07 pm

Fergie Is Looking Fierce for Her Rock in Rio Concert!

Fergie Is Looking Fierce for Her Rock in Rio Concert!

Fergie is looking so fierce as a single lady while hitting the stage for the 2017 Rock in Rio concert on Saturday night (September 16) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This was the 42-year-old entertainer’s first performance since announcing that she and husband Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage.

Before the show, Fergie met with fans and shared footage on her Instagram story.

“I want to thank all of you in your different ways. Whether it be helping online with all the naysayers or just helping me with the fashion or just sometimes being there for me when I need to read something that’s filled with love,” she said in the clip. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m so glad this whole race has been to get here … I thank you so much, everybody, I appreciate you so much. I’m so blessed.”

