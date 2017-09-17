Feud's Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Are Both Nominated for Emmys 2017!

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange pose together on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Both actresses are up for Emmys tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their work on Feud: Bette and Joan. In addition, their co-star Jackie Hoffman, who is also nominated this evening, was also seen walking the red carpet.

FYI: Susan is wearing a Zac Posen dress and Paul Andrew shoes. Jessica is wearing Gucci.