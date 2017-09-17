Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Arrive in Style for Emmys 2017

Gabrielle Union looks stunning in a black, sheer gown as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Dwyane Wade who looked handsome in a black tux.

During the awards show, Gabrielle hit the stage to present an award alongside LL Cool J.

Also pictured inside: LL Cool J arriving at the awards show with wife Simone Smith.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Buccelati jewelry.

