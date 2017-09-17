Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:27 pm

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Arrive in Style for Emmys 2017

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Arrive in Style for Emmys 2017

Gabrielle Union looks stunning in a black, sheer gown as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Dwyane Wade who looked handsome in a black tux.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

During the awards show, Gabrielle hit the stage to present an award alongside LL Cool J.

Also pictured inside: LL Cool J arriving at the awards show with wife Simone Smith.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown and Buccelati jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 01
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 02
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 03
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 04
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 05
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 06
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 07
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 08
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 09
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 10
gabrielle union dwyane wade arrive in style for emmys 2017 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Dwyane Wade, Emmy Awards, Gabrielle Union, LL Cool J, Simone Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr