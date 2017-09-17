George Clooney Flashes His Pearly Whites During Guys' Night Out With Rande Gerber

George Clooney was all smiles while out to dinner last night!

The 56-year-old actor was spotted leaving Craig’s in a classic black Porsche on Saturday (September 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He was joined by his good friend and Casamigos business partner Rande Gerber.

George seemed to be in a great mood as he navigated around the crowd of photographers waiting outside.

George and Julia Roberts reunited this past week for the phone bank at Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

Regarding George and his wife Amal parenting their three-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, Julia told People, “They won’t need tips.”

“I just know when to chuckle to myself,” Julia added. “I know when it’s really hard and when it gets easier. But they’re doing great. They’re great parents. I haven’t met [the twins] yet – I’ve just seen cute, cute pictures! I have a very good present [for them], but since I haven’t sent it, I can’t say what it is.”