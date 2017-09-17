Gina Rodriguez Rocks Sheer Red Dress For Emmys 2017

Gina Rodriguez definitely turned heads in a deep cut red sheer dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Later on in the show, the Jane the Virgin actress joined Shemar Moore on stage to present the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honor to Kate McKinnon.

The Orville actress Halston Sage was also seen at the event tonight, as a guest of designer Zac Posen.

FYI: Gina wore a Naeem Khan dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Halston was in Zac Posen with Chopard jewels.