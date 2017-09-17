Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 6:30 pm

Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Kristin Cavallari, & More TV Hosts Attend the Emmys!

Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, and Kristin Cavallari hit the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The three television hosts all appeared on the E! Live from the Red Carpet special this evening.

Some of the other television hosts walking the carpet included Louise Roe, Nancy O’Dell, and Access Hollywood‘s Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover.

FYI: Giuliana is wearing a Monsoori gown. Brad is wearing a DSquared2 tuxedo, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Garrett Leight California Optical glasses.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Brad Goreski, Emmy Awards, Giuliana Rancic, Kit Hoover, Kristin Cavallari, Louise Roe, Nancy O'Dell, Natalie Morales

