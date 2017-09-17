Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Wins Emmy & Is Totally Shocked!

Ann Dowd tears up while accepting her award on stage at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The character actress won her first Emmy for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Ann looked completely shocked when her name was called and it took her a few seconds to get out of her seat! She was joined at the show by fellow nominee Samira Wiley (with wife Lauren Morelli) and their co-star Madeline Brewer.

FYI: Samira is wearing a custom Christian Siriano dress, Sophia Webster heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and jewelry by Butani, Hearts on Fire, and Djula. Madeline is wearing a Berta gown, Ralph Lauren shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry by Djula, Yeprem, and Borgioni.