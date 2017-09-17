Heidi Klum is Red-Hot & Boho Chic at Emmy Awards 2017

Heidi Klum stepped out in a bold red dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 44-year-old supermodel hit the carpet for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

She completed her look with lots of thick wooden bracelets adorned with white paint, along with big wooden earrings and a matching wooden clutch.

“Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017,” Heidi captioned an Instagram video before the event. Check out her glam process below!

Heidi and Tim Gunn are nominated for Host for a Reality/Reality Competition Program tonight for their work on Lifetime’s Project Runway.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

FYI: Heidi is carrying an Atelier Swarovski clutch.