Heidi Klum is Red-Hot & Boho Chic at Emmy Awards 2017
Heidi Klum stepped out in a bold red dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards!
The 44-year-old supermodel hit the carpet for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
She completed her look with lots of thick wooden bracelets adorned with white paint, along with big wooden earrings and a matching wooden clutch.
“Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017,” Heidi captioned an Instagram video before the event. Check out her glam process below!
Heidi and Tim Gunn are nominated for Host for a Reality/Reality Competition Program tonight for their work on Lifetime’s Project Runway.
FYI: Heidi is carrying an Atelier Swarovski clutch.