House of Cards' Joel Kinnaman, Neve Campbell, & Paul Sparks Team Up for Emmys 2017

Joel Kinnaman suited up for the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 37-year-old House of Cards actor looked dapper in his black and white tux for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by his wife Cleo, as well as his co-stars Neve Campbell, her partner JJ Feild, Paul Sparks, his wife Annie Parisse, Michael Kelly, his wife Karyn, and Elizabeth Marvel.

Michael is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and House of Cards is up for Outstanding Drama Series.

Emmy night #emmys2017 A post shared by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

FYI: Joel is wearing Ralph Lauren with Montblanc accessories.