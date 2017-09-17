Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:39 pm

House of Cards' Joel Kinnaman, Neve Campbell, & Paul Sparks Team Up for Emmys 2017

House of Cards' Joel Kinnaman, Neve Campbell, & Paul Sparks Team Up for Emmys 2017

Joel Kinnaman suited up for the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 37-year-old House of Cards actor looked dapper in his black and white tux for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by his wife Cleo, as well as his co-stars Neve Campbell, her partner JJ Feild, Paul Sparks, his wife Annie Parisse, Michael Kelly, his wife Karyn, and Elizabeth Marvel.

Michael is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and House of Cards is up for Outstanding Drama Series.

Emmy night #emmys2017

A post shared by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman) on

FYI: Joel is wearing Ralph Lauren with Montblanc accessories.
Just Jared on Facebook
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 01
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 02
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 03
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 04
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 05
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 06
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 07
house of cards joel kinnaman neve campbell and paul soarks team up for emmys 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Elizabeth Marvel, Emmy Awards, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Kelly, Neve Campbell, Paul Sparks

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr