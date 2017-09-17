Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:47 pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his longtime love Hilarie Burton hit the red carpet together at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old The Walking Dead actor had his hand on what appeared to be Hilarie‘s baby bump and with that huge smile on his face, fans think this is a pregnancy reveal!

Jeffrey and Hilarie have been together since 2009 and they welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2010.

Congratulations to the happy couple, if the news is indeed true! We have reached out to their rep for confirmation.
