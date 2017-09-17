Issa Rae & Anika Noni Rose Stun On Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Issa Rae and Anika Noni Rose are totally ruling the red carpet!

The two women stepped out at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

While Issa opted for a stunning red, one-shouldered gown, Anika went with a flowing, nude gown.

Both Issa and Anika are set to present awards during the evening.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Issa is wearing Vera Wang. Anika is wearing Thai Nguyen Atelier.