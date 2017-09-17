'It' Wins Box Office Again & Smashes September Record, 'mother!' Disappoints in Opening Weekend

Bill Skarsgard‘s It has earned a first place slot again at the weekend box office, earning a whopping $60 million.

In the movie’s second weekend at the box office, the film has already made $218.7 million domestically, which is the record for the highest grossing September release of all time.

Dylan O’Brien‘s American Assassin earned $14.8 in its opening weekend debut, strong enough for second place this weekend.

Jennifer Lawrence‘s mother! had a disappointing opening weekend after earning only $7.5 million. The opening weekend of mother! has become the lowest nationwide launch of any Jennifer Lawrence film. If you didn’t know, the movie received a rare “F” rating from CinemaScore.

Home Again and The Hitman’s Bodyguard rounded out the top five with $5.3 and $3.5 million earned, respectively.