Jane Fonda Rocks a Chic Ponytail for Emmys 2017

Jane Fonda makes a very dramatic entrance as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 79-year-old actress looked stunning in a bright, magenta dress while sporting a long, sleek ponytail for the awards show.

Jane was joined on the red carpet by her Grace & Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin star who kept things cool in an all black outfit.

Lily is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the Netflix hit.

FYI: Jane is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress, Gismondi 1754 jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels with Tyler Ellis bag.

