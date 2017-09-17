Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:42 pm

Jane Fonda Rocks a Chic Ponytail for Emmys 2017

Jane Fonda Rocks a Chic Ponytail for Emmys 2017

Jane Fonda makes a very dramatic entrance as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 79-year-old actress looked stunning in a bright, magenta dress while sporting a long, sleek ponytail for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

Jane was joined on the red carpet by her Grace & Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin star who kept things cool in an all black outfit.

Lily is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the Netflix hit.

FYI: Jane is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress, Gismondi 1754 jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels with Tyler Ellis bag.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 01
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 02
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 03
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 04
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 05
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 06
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 07
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 08
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 09
jane fonda rocks a long ponytail for emmys 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr